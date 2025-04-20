KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 174.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in KT by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in KT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,681,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,563. KT has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

