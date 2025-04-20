KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of KT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,681,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,563. KT has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.