Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.3 %

CNSWF traded down $45.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,358.17. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Constellation Software has a one year low of $2,575.55 and a one year high of $3,628.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,309.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,231.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Constellation Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

