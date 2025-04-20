Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,543. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

