Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,234,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 8,880,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72,349.0 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PANHF remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.