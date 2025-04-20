Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,234,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 8,880,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72,349.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PANHF remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
