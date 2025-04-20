Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Drops By 23.6%

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,665. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Get Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.