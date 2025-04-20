Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Drops By 23.6%

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,665. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
