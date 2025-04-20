Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Update

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,170,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 64,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.97.

Shares of MSFT traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,246,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

