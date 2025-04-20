Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 890,900 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 124,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,231. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lottery.com

In other Lottery.com news, Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,270.45. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Anderson Gooding sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,408.67. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $158,250. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

