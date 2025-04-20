MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MNSBP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.