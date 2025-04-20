Short Interest in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Grows By 30.4%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 138,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.61. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDAI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Stories

