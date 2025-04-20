Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 1,096,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $60.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

