RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Update

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of RPC

RPC Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RPC by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RPC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,677,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,565. RPC has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.27.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

