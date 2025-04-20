Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Critical Survey

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Topcon and Odysight.Ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odysight.Ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Topcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Topcon and Odysight.Ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.50 billion 1.66 $34.22 million $0.11 209.09 Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.01 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.19

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Topcon has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Odysight.Ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon 0.88% 3.16% 1.40% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Summary

Topcon beats Odysight.Ai on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

