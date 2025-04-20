LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.