Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after buying an additional 2,197,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 196,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

LBRT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.