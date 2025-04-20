OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

OmniAb Stock Up 1.1 %

OABI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 3,178,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,072. The company has a market cap of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.96.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OmniAb will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $38,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,796,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,472. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,794.37. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,811 shares of company stock worth $458,129 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Articles

