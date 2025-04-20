NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Update

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.84. 528,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,374. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

