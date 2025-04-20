NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 17,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.39.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
