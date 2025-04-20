NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 17,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

