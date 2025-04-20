ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,095,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $664.83.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($5.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

