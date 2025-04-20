Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technologies. These stocks allow investors to participate in the renewable energy sector’s growth, driven by increasing global demand for sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.72. 55,918,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,845,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $7.22 on Thursday, reaching $523.67. 2,240,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.28.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $326.99. 1,816,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,690. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion and a PE ratio of 58.75.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,372. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15. Vistra has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

