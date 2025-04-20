Best Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. These stocks are often considered defensive investments because demand for their services remains relatively stable regardless of economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.72. 55,918,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,845,801. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $523.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.28. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 85,650,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,261,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

