Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.9 days.
Symrise Trading Down 4.2 %
Symrise stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Symrise has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $137.65.
Symrise Company Profile
