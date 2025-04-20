Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.9 days.

Symrise Trading Down 4.2 %

Symrise stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Symrise has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

