Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMNY
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11).
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.