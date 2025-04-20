Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 471,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

