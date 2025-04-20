Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,076,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 5,851,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,692.0 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $14.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.53. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 19.29%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

