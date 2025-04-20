Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 27.6%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,657. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

