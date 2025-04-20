Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Declines By 23.5%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 897.0 days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

