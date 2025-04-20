Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 343 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK opened at $346.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

