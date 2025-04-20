OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,794. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

