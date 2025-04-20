Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Declines By 27.0%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ePlus by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

