Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OPXS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.13. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Optex Systems

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

In other news, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPXS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Optex Systems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

