Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Declines By 23.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 102,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 37,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,179. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

