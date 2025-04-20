Short Interest in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Drops By 31.7%

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Shares of PTVLF stock remained flat at $17.81 on Friday. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

