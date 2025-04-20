MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MediaCo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.
MediaCo Stock Up 5.9 %
MDIA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.46. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.
About MediaCo
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.
