Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 574,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

