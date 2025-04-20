Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 177,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

