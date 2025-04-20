iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,474. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

