Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,417 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

