MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

