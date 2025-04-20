Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TGEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,964. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.48. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

