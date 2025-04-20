Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.8 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

TNGRF stock remained flat at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

