Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Drops By 26.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
