Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Drops By 26.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 2.8 %

Telecom Italia Company Profile

TIIAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

