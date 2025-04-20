Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of TSGTY stock remained flat at $37.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

