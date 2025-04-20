Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Critical Review

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 6.68 $295.21 million $3.43 27.29 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.25 billion 4.49 -$278.26 million ($1.78) -8.97

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67 Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.38% 9.89% 3.48% Healthcare Realty Trust -51.60% -11.20% -5.69%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

