Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 882.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after buying an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

