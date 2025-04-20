Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – April 19th

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Hilton Worldwide are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate in the hospitality sector, such as owning or managing hotels, resorts, and similar lodging establishments. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to factors like tourism trends, economic conditions, and industry-specific cycles that can influence the financial performance of the companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $32.47 on Friday, hitting $4,573.31. 216,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,232. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,689.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4,774.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,957,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.43. 2,144,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

