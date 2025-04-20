Medical Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Elevance Health are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies within the healthcare sector that focus on the development, production, and distribution of medical products, services, and technologies. These companies can range from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers, making medical stocks a diverse segment of the overall stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $128.94 on Friday, reaching $456.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,443. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $106.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $841.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,703. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $829.09 and its 200 day moving average is $820.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,192,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,692. The firm has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.42. 10,972,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 21,305,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV traded down $10.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.07. Elevance Health has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

See Also