Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tosoh had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

