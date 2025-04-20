Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

SAND opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

