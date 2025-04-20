Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rises By 37.6%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

