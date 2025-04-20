Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Increases By 36.7%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Separately, Barclays cut SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $5.42 on Friday. SES has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

