Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Grows By 37.0%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oliveda International Price Performance

Shares of OLVI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Oliveda International has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.29.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.