Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Grows By 37.0%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oliveda International Price Performance

Shares of OLVI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Oliveda International has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.29.

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter.

Oliveda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.